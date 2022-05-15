Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 15 (ANI): Sri Lankan Defence Ministry has said that it will probe the reports on the planned attacks by the LTTE on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day on May 18, a day observed by Sri Lankan Tamils to remember those who died in the final stages of the country's civil war.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) is a terror group that sought to establish an independent Tamil state, Eelam, in northern and eastern Sri Lanka.

The LTTE was established in 1976, the LTTE grew to become one of the world's most sophisticated and tightly organized groups.

After the information by the intelligence and security forces was received in connection with the national security of the island nation, Sri Lankan Defence Ministry said that it is investigating the matter of the possible LTTE attack.

They said the Indian intelligence services have given general information to Sri Lanka and further informed that the investigations will be carried out in this regard, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

However, they said all further steps are taken to strengthen the security while informing the respective security forces of the same.

Violent protests in Sri Lanka led to the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday. A nationwide curfew was then imposed. Sri Lanka's Defense Ministry on Tuesday ordered the armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is gravely concerned about the situation in Sri Lanka. He had encouraged all Sri Lankan stakeholders to find a solution to the current challenges through dialogue.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into an economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage, which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines. (ANI)

