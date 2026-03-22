Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Sri Lankan Member of Parliament (MP), JC Alawathuwala, on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the official website of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, in terms of his career, MPJC Alawathuwala was the Chairman of Reedigama Pradeshiya Sabha from 1991 to 1993, Member of Provincial Council North Western Province (NWP) from 1993 to 1994, Member of Sri Lankan Parliament from 1994 to 2000, Member of Provincial Council NWP from 2004 to 2010, Opposition Leader of Provincial Council NWP from 2010 to 2015 and Member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020. Currently, he is serving as the MP of Sri Lanka.

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Earlier on March 12, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allocated Rs. 118.89 crore for the comprehensive development of its educational institutions for the financial year 2026-27.

The funds are said to focus on introducing modern technology, enhancing students' capabilities and providing skill development training, according to am official release.

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In previous years, excluding salaries, the funds allocated for development works in the TTD Education Department in 2025-26 were Rs. 13.08 crore, Rs. 25.99 crore in 2024-25, Rs. 33.08 crore in 2023-24, Rs. 39.04 crore in 2022-23, and Rs. 24.37 crore in 2021-22.These funds were utilised for building construction and improving infrastructure facilities.

For the current financial year 2026-27, a total of Rs. 118.89 crore has been allocated jointly by the SV Vidyadanam Trust and TTD to modernise educational institutions and provide better facilities to students.

During a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, suggested taking steps to provide modern facilities to students studying in TTD educational institutions. Following these directions, TTD has allocated these funds to undertake several development works, the release stated.

With this allocation, additional classrooms and hostel accommodation will be constructed, and various development works will be taken up in schools and colleges run by TTD.

In addition, to ensure the overall development of students, sports, cultural and co-curricular activities will be encouraged. Training programmes will also be conducted for teaching and non-teaching staff. Courses aimed at preparing students for competitive examinations such as IIT, NEET, CA and CLAT will be introduced. Skill development, job-oriented and vocational courses will also be made available.

Emphasis will be laid on modern technology-based education by setting up digital classrooms, computers, smart panel boards, computer labs and virtual conference facilities. Modern CCTV cameras will also be installed in schools and colleges, and mobile medical unit services will be provided, the release stated. (ANI)

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