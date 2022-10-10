Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Over 10,000 heavy motor vehicles including 8820 fruit-laden trucks have been released through Navyug and Jawahar Tunnels during the past 24 hours.

"Over 10000 HMVs including 8820 fruit-laden trucks released through Navyug and Jawahar Tunnels during the past 24 hours. Chief Secretary compliments all functionaries and asks them to keep up the momentum", Jammu and Kashmir Information Department said in a tweet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: India Urges Its Citizens To Avoid All Non-Essential Travel to and Within Country After Russian Missile Attack.

For the first time after three decades, a Union Minister went to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to hold a rally.

On October 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally in Baramulla. Sources said Shah's rally got a phenomenal response from the people of the district.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Fitness Trainer Molests Woman at Gym in Malad; Arrested.

As per the sources present in the rally, the highest cheering was witnessed when the Home Minister spoke about the availability of free gas cylinders for women. It is also reported that in the hilly areas of the Union Territory, women registered to get the Ujjwala scheme benefit and got two cylinders instead of one.

"The development of Jammu and Kashmir is the prime agenda of the PM Modi government at the Centre. BJP does not wish to ally with any of the regional players in J-K," a top BJP source told ANI.

Another source told ANI that, "the briefing given to the security agencies in the region is to ensure complete wipe out of terrorism and its supporters."

The changing face of Jammu and Kashmir was evident because crowds turned up in huge numbers and it was a responsive gathering.

The Home Minister launched and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2000 crore in Kashmir and Rs 1900 crore in the Jammu region.

Shah sent a clear message that J-K is a priority for the Centre and leaders of three political parties, who ruled J-K for 70 years, can no longer dictate terms to New Delhi, nor can they hoodwink the gullible people of J-K as the times have changed.

He termed the turning of Kashmir from a "terrorist spot" into a "tourist spot" as one of the major achievements of the PM Modi-led regime and assured the people that J&K will keep on flourishing under PM Modi's leadership.

The Union Home Minister had come to Jammu and Kashmir to tell the people that the government is aware of their needs and stands by them in all their endeavours.

His assertion that laptops have replaced stones and strike culture has ended in Kashmir was a snub to all such leaders, who used to claim that Kashmir would burn once Article 370--a temporary provision in the Constitution--is scrapped.

Shah reaching out to all the communities was an indication that the Government of India believes in equality for all and that no one will be left out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)