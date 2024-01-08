Sharjah [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): The 19th edition of the SteelFab exhibition, the largest commercial event of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa region, kicked off today at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS).

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), SteelFab 2024 brings together 300 major global manufacturers, producers, and suppliers to exhibit the latest innovations in the field, produced by companies and factories from 35 countries across the globe, including the US, China, India, the UK, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. Prominent local and regional companies are also participating in the event.

The exhibition, which will continue through January 11, was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, and attended by Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah City, as well as several members of the SCCI Board of Directors and the ECS Board of Directors, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI Director-General, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. Also present were a number of government officials, businessmen, investors, manufacturers, and representatives of top global companies and factories operating in the steel industry.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said, "We have witnessed a qualitative surge in the global engagement in SteelFab, providing strong momentum for the iron and steel industry -- a pillar of the industrial renaissance sweeping the UAE. This is owing to government support for the sector, which forms the backbone for numerous manufacturing sectors and infrastructure projects. The exhibition serves as an opportunity to exchange expertise and experience, catalyse increased innovation, and leverage the latest technologies and tools of the fourth industrial revolution in the manufacturing field."

For his part, Al Midfa said, "This edition of SteelFab has brought together international and regional leaders in the sector, including heads of global companies hosted in Sharjah for the first time, coming to roll out their latest products and launch them in global markets, as well as share their expertise and experience in expanding production with those operating in the sector. This enhances the exhibition's role among investors looking to capitalise on the programme of events, which familiarises them and other participants with the industry's latest developments and innovations and allows them to engage face-to-face with leading experts, innovators, suppliers, and consumers from global markets, exploring promising future opportunities in the sector."

Over the course of four days, SteelFab 2024 will showcase cutting-edge global products, solutions, and technologies in the iron and steel industry at pavilions hosted by major global companies, catering to factories, companies, entrepreneurs, and industrial ventures. The event features a jam-packed agenda, including a series of live demonstrations on the latest technologies in the iron and steel industry.

SteelFab 2024 will continue welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 to 18:00, providing representatives of companies, factories, and industrial plants with the opportunity to explore technology-driven machinery and equipment designed by key actors in the field to save effort and time while performing production tasks, offering cost-effectiveness and a quick return on investment. (ANI/WAM)

