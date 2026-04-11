Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

A 20-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the residence of Sam Altman and later making threats outside the headquarters of OpenAI, police and company officials said on Friday, April 10. No injuries were reported in either incident.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the suspect first threw an incendiary device at a North Beach residence at around 4:12 a.m., causing fire damage to the exterior gate before fleeing on foot. About an hour later, officers responded to a separate call at a business on 3rd Street where the same individual allegedly issued threats to burn down the building and was detained at the scene. Sam Altman Warns AI Could Trigger ‘World-Shaking Cyberattack’ This Year.

Molotov Cocktail Attack on Sam Altman Home

Police said the suspect was identified and detained after officers linked the earlier arson attempt with the later threat call. While authorities confirmed probable cause for arrest, they have not yet disclosed the specific charges or motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that both Altman’s residence and the company’s San Francisco office were targeted, adding that staff safety protocols were activated immediately. The spokesperson said, “Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe.” Elon Musk Seeks Removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman Amid Legal Battle.

'Here Is a Photo of My Family'

I wrote this early this morning and I wasn't sure if I would actually publish it, but here it is:https://t.co/7Dw9UFpeep — Sam Altman (@sama) April 10, 2026

Sam Altman Shares Family Photo After Molotov Cocktail Attack

Hours after the arrest, Sam Altman posted a rare personal update, sharing a photo of his family on X. He wrote: “Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything.”

Altman said he hoped sharing the image would discourage future attacks, adding: “Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me.”

He also confirmed that the device thrown at his home “bounced off” and did not injure anyone.

In his post, Altman reflected on the broader impact of public narratives and online discourse, writing that he may have underestimated “the power of words and narratives.” He added that recent tensions surrounding artificial intelligence discussions may be contributing to heightened public anxiety.

The incident comes as OpenAI continues to face scrutiny over its rapid expansion and policy decisions, including partnerships involving government and security-related applications.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or confirmed whether formal charges have been filed. The case remains under active investigation by the San Francisco Police Department. Officials said further updates will be provided as the inquiry progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sam Altman). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).