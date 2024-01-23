World News | Strong Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Remote Western China, State Media Says

Beijing, Jan 23 (AP) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck a remote part of China's western Xinjiang region early Tuesday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xinhua cited the China Earthquake Networks Centre as saying the quake rocked Wushu county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 am local time.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Time To Negotiate With Hamas on Hostage Exchange, Says Israeli Major General Noam Tibon.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred in the Tian Shan mountain range, “a seismically active region, though earthquakes of this size occur somewhat infrequently.” It said the largest quake in the area in the past century was a 7.1-magnitude one in 1978 about 200 kilometres to the north of one early Tuesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said there were several aftershocks since the main quake, registering up to 4.5 magnitude.

Also Read | Pakistan on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Indicative of Growing Majoritarianism in India, Says Islamabad.

Tremors were felt as far away as the neighboring countries Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In the Kazakh capital of Almaty, people left their homes, the Russian news agency Tass reported. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)