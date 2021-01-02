Khartoum [Sudan], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday announced formation of the National Mechanism for Protection of Civilians.

"The formation of the national mechanism for the protection of civilians has completed," said Hamdok in a speech to the Sudanese people on Friday, the 65th anniversary of Sudan's independence.

"The mechanism includes a joint force from the regular forces and the peace parties, which will achieve security and stability for our citizens," he noted.

Hamdok vowed to provide protection for all the civilians, saying that the establishment of the national mechanism tends to impose security in all parts of the country, stop the extrajudicial killing, and prevent impunity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced the Council of Ministers' ratification of the UN Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

He said the ratified conventions are to be approved by the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet to become effective.

The announcement of the formation of the national mechanism for the protection of civilians came days after the end of the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mandate in Sudan.

On Dec. 22, 2020, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that ends UNAMID's mandate on Dec. 31, 2020.

However, the withdrawal of all the personnel from Sudan is set to complete by June 30, 2021, except for a team that will finalize any residual issues and completes the administrative closure of UNAMID.

The UN has decided to deploy the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan to assist the political transition in the country at a request by Hamdok. The mission is set to assume its work this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

