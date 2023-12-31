Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Dec 31 (PTI) A 20-year-old Swedish tourist has gone missing from the Mardi mountain trekking route in Western Nepal, authorities said on Sunday.

Swedish national Mitchel Liu Blomberg headed towards the base camp of Mardi mountain in Kaski district on Saturday at 4 a.m., but did not return till evening, said Ram Gurung, the ward chairman of Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality-8.

The missing tourist was carrying a torchlight along with him, Gurung said.

The Mardi Mountain trekking route lies in Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality.

A search operation has been launched in the area to track the missing tourist, police said.

The Mardi Mountain trek is a beautiful but challenging 4-day route in the Annapurna Mountain region that offers breathtaking views of the picturesque Himalayan mountain range.

