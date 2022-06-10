Damascus [Syria], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Syria announced on Friday the suspension of all flights at Damascus airport following the overnight Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Transport said some technical devices and equipment went out of service at the airport, without specifying the cause of the malfunction.

New flight dates will be announced once technical issues are solved and safety is ensured, the Ministry noted. Meanwhile, the pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airport's northern runway sustained damage during the Israeli dawn strikes on three warehouses of Iranian militias at the airport zone.

The strikes also caused damage to the control tower inside the airport, the London-based watchdog added.

The northern runway has remained the only operational runway for the Damascus airport since its southern one was rendered out of service by a round of Israeli strikes in 2021.

Israel launched airstrikes on sites south of Damascus at 4 am local time (0100 GMT) on Friday, injuring one civilian, the Syrian army said in a statement.

This is the third Israeli airstrike on what it calls Iranian sites inside Syria this week. Earlier this week, the Syrian and Russian war jets carried out military drills to strengthen the capability of the Syrian air force to intercept Israeli missiles. (ANI/Xinhua)

