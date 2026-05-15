World News | Taiwan Detects 7 Chinese Vessels, 1 Ship Around Its Territorial Waters

Taipei [Taiwan], May 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters on Friday.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2055090787772424201?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected three sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it noted that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8) and all three sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part of Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded," the post said.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2054728405015474363?s=20

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)