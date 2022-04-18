Taipei [Taiwan], April 18 (ANI): Marking the fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Monday reported a record high of 1,390 fresh local infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Of these new local cases, 500 were reported in New Taipei city, 270 in Taipei city, 187 in Taoyuan city, 115 in Keelung city, 68 in Yilan county, 57 in Hualien county, 41 in Taichung city, 31 in Kaohsiung city, 21 each in Tainan city and Pingtung county, 20 in Hsinchu city, 14 in Taitung county, 13 in Hsinchu county, ten in Chiayi city, seven in Nantou county, six in Yunlin county, five in Miaoli county, three in Changhua county, and one in Penghu county.

Also Read | Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Visit Vietnam, Cambodia from April 19 to 25.

Besides the local cases, 90 imported cases were also reported on Monday, of which 63 tested positive on arrival in the country, according to CECC.

Taiwan recorded 90 new imported cases on Thursday, 63 of them travelers who tested positive on arrival in the country.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His ‘Speedy Work’ Will Frighten Imran Khan.

Taiwan has reported 35,983 COVID-19 cases so far, including 26,144 locally transmitted infections and 9,785 imported cases, according to CECC data.

With no deaths reported on Monday, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country remained unchanged at 854. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)