Taipei [Taiwan], October 19 (ANI): A Taiwanese official was allegedly injured following an altercation with some Chinese diplomats at an event in Fiji, informed Taiwan's foreign ministry.

On October 8, a reception at a hotel was being held by Taiwan's representative office in Fiji, to mark what it calls 'Taiwan's national day', reported NHK World

Taiwanese ministry officials said that that two uninvited officials from the Chinese Embassy attempted to take pictures of participants, and violently attacked the Taiwanese official who tried to stop them.

According to NHK World, the ministry has condemned the incident, calling it a violation of the rule of law and civilized behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government claimed that one of its diplomats was attacked and injured at the site.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday that the Taiwanese staff acted provocatively against the Chinese Embassy staff and injured a diplomat.

China has become increasingly hostile towards Taiwan in recent years, with expanding military drills around Taiwan, with almost 40 Chinese warplanes crossing the median line between the mainland and Taiwan on September 18-19 -- one of several sorties the island's President Tsai Ing-wen called a "threat of force." (ANI)

