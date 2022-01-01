Taipei [Taiwan], January 1 (ANI): Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her New Year address at the presidential office in Taipei on Saturday called on China to resolve their differences peacefully, saying Beijing should curb the spread of "military adventurism."

Tsai strongly protested against China's "military incursions," which she said "are of no benefit to the preservation of regional peace and stability," reported NHK World.

Reiterating Taiwan's position she said that it was consistent and that it "will neither bow to pressure nor act rashly when we have support."

Tsai said Chinese authorities "should not misjudge the situation, and that they should stop the spread of military adventurism within their ranks," reported NHK World.

Tsai added that "the use of military means is absolutely not an option" for resolving the differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. She warned that military clashes would deal a blow to economic stability.

Further, Tsai also brought up the recent arrests of people in Hong Kong in connection with an online media outlet known for its critical stance against the Hong Kong government.

Tsai said the pursuit of democracy and freedom is not a crime, and that Taiwan's position in support of Hong Kong will not change, reported NHK World.

She said Taiwan will cherish its "own hard-earned freedom and democracy even more deeply."

She expressed resolve to "show the world that democratic Taiwan has the courage to step out from the shadow of authoritarian China."

China continues to consider Taiwan a breakaway province even after decades of separate governance. Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, even as Beijing continues to threaten that "Taiwan's independence" by means of war.

Amid the constantly increasing military and diplomatic pressure from China, Taiwan President noted the challenge to uphold its freedom, democracy, and consensus to connect with the world.

Taiwan witnessed 950 intrusions by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military planes into its Air Defence Identification Zone in 2021 so far, a 60 per cent increase from the previous year.

Moreover, Taiwanese media reported that the island is anticipating a further rise in the number of intrusions as China has ramped up sorties over the past few years. (ANI)

