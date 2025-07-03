Beersheba (Israel), Jul 3 (AP) American contractors guarding aid distribution sites in Gaza are using live ammunition and stun grenades as hungry Palestinians scramble for food, according to accounts and videos obtained by The Associated Press. Here's a breakdown of what to know.

The story

Two US contractors, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were revealing their employers' internal operations, said they were coming forward because they were disturbed by what they considered dangerous and irresponsible practices.

They said the security staff hired were often unqualified, unvetted, heavily armed and seemed to have an open license to do whatever they wished.

The testimonies from the contractors — combined with the videos, internal reports and text messages obtained by the AP — offer a rare glimpse inside the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created American organisation backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip's population.

Last month, the US government pledged USD 30 million for the group to continue operations — the first known US donation to the group, whose other funding sources remain opaque.

Journalists have been unable to access the GHF sites, located in Israeli military-controlled zones. The AP cannot independently verify the contractors' stories.

Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinians are living through a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. For 2 1/2 months before GHF's opening in May, Israel blocked all food, water and medicine from entering Gaza, claiming Hamas was stealing the aid being transported under a preexisting system coordinated by the United Nations. It now wants GHF to replace that UN system.

What is GHF?

GHF is an American organisation, registered in Delaware and established in February to distribute humanitarian aid during the ongoing Gaza humanitarian crisis.

Since the GHF sites began operating more than a month ago, Palestinians say Israeli troops open fire almost every day toward crowds on roads heading to the distribution points, through Israeli military zones. Several hundred people have been killed and hundreds more wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and witnesses.

In response, Israel's military says it fires only warning shots and is investigating reports of civilian harm. It denies deliberately shooting at any civilians and says it's examining how to reduce “friction with the population” in the areas surrounding the distribution centres.

What did AP document at the aid sites?

AP spoke to the two contractors for UG Solutions, an American outfit subcontracted to hire security personnel for the distribution sites.

They said bullets, stun grenades and pepper spray were used at nearly every distribution, even if there was no threat. Videos of aid being dispensed at the sites seen by the AP appear to back up the frenetic scenes the contractors described. The footage was taken within the first two weeks of its distributions — about halfway into the operations.

In videos furnished by the contractor, men in grey uniforms — colleagues, he said — can be seen trying to clear Palestinians who are squeezed into a narrow, fenced-in passage leading to one of the centres.

The men fire pepper spray and throw stun grenades that detonate amid the crowd. The sound of gunfire can be heard. In one video, what appear to be heavily armed American security contractors at one of the sites in Gaza discuss how to disperse Palestinians nearby.

Bursts of gunfire erupt close by, at least 15 shots. “Whoo! Whoo!” one contractor yelps.

“I think you hit one,” one says.

Then comes a shout: “Hell, yeah, boy!”

The camera's view is obscured by a large dirt mound.

The contractor who took the video told AP that he saw other contractors shooting in the direction of Palestinians who had just collected their food and were departing.

The men shot both from a tower above the site and from atop the mound, he said. The shooting began because contractors wanted to disperse the crowd, he said, but it was unclear why they continued shooting as people were walking away.

The camera does not show who was shooting or what was being shot at. But the contractor who filmed it said he watched another contractor fire at the Palestinians and then saw a man about 60 metres away — in the same direction where the bullets were fired — drop to the ground.

This happened at the same time the men were heard talking — effectively egging each other on, he said.

A spokesperson for Safe Reach Solutions, the logistics company subcontracted by GHF, told the AP that there have been no serious injuries at any of their sites to date.

In scattered incidents, security professionals fired live rounds into the ground and away from civilians to get their attention. That happened in the early days at the “the height of desperation where crowd control measures were necessary for the safety and security of civilians,” the spokesperson said.

How were the videos verified?

To confirm the footage is from the sites, AP geolocated them videos using aerial imagery. The AP also had the videos analysed by two audio forensic experts who said they could identify live ammunition — including machine-gun fire — coming from the sites, in most cases within 50 to 60 metres of the camera's microphone.

GHF says the Israeli military is not deployed at the aid distribution sites. Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said the army is not stationed at the sites or within their immediate proximity, especially during operating hours.

He said they're run by an American company and have their own security. SRS says that Hamas has openly threatened its aid workers and civilians receiving aid. It did not specify where people were threatened.

Cameras monitor food distributions

According to the contractor who took the videos, the Israeli army is leveraging the distribution system to access information.

Both contractors said that cameras monitor distributions at each site and that American analysts and Israeli soldiers sit in a control room where the footage is screened in real time.

The contractor who took the videos said some cameras are equipped with facial recognition software. In live shots of the sites seen by the AP, some videos streams are labelled “analytics” — those were the ones that had the facial recognition software, said the contractor.

The AP could not independently verify his information.

SRS denied gathering intelligence and said it has never used biometrics. An Israeli security official who was not named in line with the army's protocol, said there are no security screening systems developed or operated by the army within the aid sites.

Training and expertise are at issue

The rollout of UG Solutions' operations was jumbled and lacked leadership, the two contractors told the AP. Each contractor was equipped with a pistol, stun grenades, tear gas and an Israeli-made automatic rifle capable of firing dozens of rounds within seconds, said the contractor who took the videos.

A spokesperson for the GHF said there are people with a “vested interest” in seeing it fail and are willing to do or say almost anything to make that happen.

The spokesperson said the team is composed of seasoned humanitarian, logistics and security professionals with deep experience on the ground. The group says it has distributed the equivalent of more than 50 million meals in Gaza in its food boxes of staples.

A spokesperson for UG Solutions, Drew O'Brien, said UG has an extensive recruiting and training process, including “a detailed application process, screening by experts, reference checks, background checks and weapons proficiency.” The group said it prides itself on repeated quality control checks once missions are underway. (AP)

