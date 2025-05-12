Kabul [Afghanistan], May 12 (ANI): The Taliban has banned chess in Afghanistan due to religious concerns, continuing its opposition to various forms of entertainment and sports, Khaama Press reported.

As per reports, the decision was taken due to "religious considerations" and restrictions announced by the Taliban's Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Also Read | Baloch Liberation Army Hits 51 Locations in Pakistan, Declares 'New Order Has Become Inevitable' in South Asia.

The decision places chess-related activities on hold indefinitely in Afghanistan. Officials from the Taliban-led Ministry of Sports confirmed the suspension of chess activities on May 11, stating that the sport will remain banned in the nation until suitable responses are found regarding religious concerns.

As per reports, no activities related to chess would be allowed to resume without addressing these issues. Taliban's Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has also dissolved the Afghanistan Chess Federation, terming the game "haram" (forbidden) as per the interpretation of the Islamic law, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Indian Navy Affirms Karachi Port Was in Line of Fire, Says Its Deployment in Arabian Sea Deterred Pakistan Navy (Watch Video).

The decision follows a growing trend of restrictions imposed by the Taliban on cultural, social and sporting events in Afghanistan since it seized power. Before the Taliban's announcement regarding the ban, several chess players and enthusiasts reportedly requested permission and financial support from the Taliban-led Ministry of Sports to continue their activities. However, the Taliban announced the ban, further complicating their efforts to play the game.

Chess, once considered an intellectual sport in Afghanistan, has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with the national federation operating under the Taliban-led Ministry of Sports, Khaama Press reported. The Taliban's recent stance, citing Islamic legal interpretations, demonstrated their broader strategy to restrict cultural and recreational activities in Afghanistan.

The ban on playing chess demonstrates the Taliban's increasing restrictions on freedoms in Afghanistan. The Taliban has also imposed several restrictions on women in Afghanistan. It remains to be seen how long these policies will last or whether the international community will be able to pressurise the Taliban to reverse their decisions.

Earlier in February, the Taliban announced that students from March 22 will have to wear the new Taliban-issued uniform. The decision was published on February 27.

According to the notice, students in classes 1st to 9th must wear a blue shirt, pants, and a white hat. Students in classes 10th to 12th must wear a white shirt, pants and a headscarf or turban, Khaama Press reported.

Previously, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada signed a nine-point decree stating that all public and private school uniforms would include a shirt, pants, turban, and white hat. The bill did not include the details regarding uniforms for female teachers or students. The colour of the uniform for female students is black.

Since seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned girls from pursuing studies in schools above sixth class and closed the doors of universities and medical educational centres to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)