Kabul December 30: In its latest decree, the Taliban's moral police has banned women from looking out of windows. Taliban's Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the decree that aims to solve "obscene acts". "Seeing the place where the women live, the kitchen and the door of the bathroom and the toilet door are also dangerous," the decree said.

In an event where such a window opens an area of the house where women frequent, the neighbour is supposed to close the wall. The municipality has been instructed to oversee that the law is implemented. "This decree is in force from the date of notification," it further said. Earlier on November 1, Taliban had imposed a new, oppressive rule that silences Afghan women's voices even further, the latest step banned them from hearing each other's voices to erase "women entirely from public life and society," reported the New York Post. Afghanistan: Taliban Say They Will Close All National and Foreign NGOs Employing Afghan Women; Cites They Do No Wear Islamic Headscarf Correctly.

The Taliban Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Khalid Hanafi, banned Afghani women from hearing each other's voices. "Even when an adult female prays and another female passes by, she must not pray loudly enough for them to hear," he said in his message, as reported by NY Post. A woman's voice is considered "awrah" - meaning that which must be covered and shouldn't be heard in public - Hanafi said, as per NY Post.

"When women are not permitted to call takbir or athan [Islamic call to prayer], they certainly cannot sing songs or [make] music," NY Post quoted Hanafi as saying. "How could they be allowed to sing if they aren't even permitted to hear (each other's) voices while praying, let alone for anything else." The Taliban have been slashing away at women's and girls' rights since returning to power in August 2021.

The de facto authorities have issued edicts, directives and decrees, including limiting girls to primary-level education, banning women from most professions and prohibiting them from using parks, gyms and other public places, UN said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, it's crucial to include women in all matters concerning Afghanistan's future meaningfully," said former Afghan diplomat Asila Wardak of the Women's Forum on Afghanistan, as per UN. Pakistani PM Shehbaz Urges Taliban Regime in Afghanistan to Act Against TTP.

Stressing that the country's future "cannot be built on the exclusion of half of the population," she said that "women must be part of the solution, not sidelined."

