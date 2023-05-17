Kabul [Afghanistan], May 17 (ANI): A Taliban delegation on Wednesday left Kabul to attend the Russia-Islamic World Economic Forum which will take place in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, Khaama Press reported.

The Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum is a platform for economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held from May 18-19.

The Afghan delegation includes the Taliban's Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, advisor of the Afghan Prime Minister to Economic Affairs and others. It is said that the Afghan delegation will meet with representatives from Russia and OIC member states on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss potential business and economic opportunities in Afghanistan.

According to Yeni Safak News, the summit aims to enhance trade, economy, science and technology cooperation and promote social and cultural ties between Russia and the Islamic world.

Representatives from some 85 countries including Azerbaijan, Iran, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bahrain, Uganda, Qatar and Pakistan and other countries will participate in this meeting, Interfax news agency reported, according to Khaama Press.

The economic forum, last year, brought nearly 6,400 delegates from 64 countries and 59 regions of Russia.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, this is the first time the Taliban delegation is officially invited to attend an international meeting where they will meet with representatives of dozens of countries.

Taliban officials were not invited to the Doha Conference held on May 1 and 2, hosted by the United Nations in the capital city of Qatar, which was described as "one-sided and ineffective" by the Taliban authorities. (ANI)

