Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): The Taliban that has grabbed power in Afghanistan for more than 100 days have proven to be ineffective against terror activities in their country as some blasts by ISIS have caused heavy casualties, sending a clear message to the world that the Taliban are not serious towards the pledges they had made in Doha, a media report said.

All the world leaders who held more than one dozen conferences on Afghanistan looked away when they (the Taliban) pleaded for recognition of their government because they would not keep any of their promises made during talks in Doha with the United States during 2019-20, reported Greek City Times.

Further, the Greek publication stated that perhaps the Taliban took these talks as a big joke. Perhaps they knew the execution of the promise, about inclusive government, human rights and the rights of women and their education and jobs will denude them of all which they claim to stand for.

Over the Taliban's inactivity against terror, the world has taken note that the Afghan group has so far failed to keep its promises to keep terrorist organisations out of Afghanistan.

According to The Greek City Times, the Taliban had promised in Doha that they would not allow Al-Qaeda and the IS to function in Afghanistan. The Taliban and ISIS have strong similarities and weak differences. Both claim to be crusaders of Sharia and conduct their jihad in the "most barbarous" ways - from the civilised point of view.

The Taliban's "barbarity" was seen when they were in power for about six years and again when they were out of power for about 20 years. In other words, keeping Doha promises will be self-effacing for the Taliban at the cost of their version of Sharia, said the Greek publication. (ANI)

