Athens, Dec 12: One out of three, approximately 568,000, children in Greece were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to a new Unicef report.

In the annual report for the state of children in Greece, the UN agency noted that 1,689 children were living in institutions, while refugee and migrant children's access to education stands at 42 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The right of children to protection from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect has been promoted by a strong legal framework in Greece, however, a fragmented child protection system is not adequately covering the needs of children, the Unicef Greece report added. How Being Poor Can Change Your Genes: Study Reveals Connection Between Poverty and Genetic Diseases.

Greece is one of the European Union (EU) member states with the highest proportion of children living in poverty, with 31.5 per cent of minors affected, compared to 24.2 per cent on average in the EU, according to Eurostat data for 2020 released late October this year.

Greek NGOs have also played a role in supporting the children.

One of the major NGOs, "The Smile of the Child", said that it has supported more than 1.8 million children and their families over the years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).