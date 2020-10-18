Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States' move to resume "excessive" airstrikes in Afghanistan amid clashes in the southern province of Helmand presents a grave violation of the Doha agreement, the Taliban said on Sunday.

"According to the Doha agreement, the American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting. However, over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircrafts have carried out attacks during day and night times in Nahr Siraj, Khushkawa, Babaji, Malgir and Band-e-Barq areas of Greshk and various areas of Sangin, Marjah, Nawa and Nad Ali districts. Moreover, airstrikes have also been carried out in Farah and other provinces which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement," the radical movement said.

Also Read | Thailand Protesters Carry On Anti-Government Demonstrations Despite Warnings.

According to the Taliban, the US is "engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones."

"All responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side," they warned.

Also Read | Iran Arms Embargo Ends: US ‘Isolated’, Setback for Israel, Regional Security ‘Implications’ - 5 Takeaways.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in late September. The Taliban, in particular, launched an offensive in Helmand last weekend, pushing back Afghan security forces in some areas.

Against this backdrop, US forces in Afghanistan have hit the Taliban with airstrikes to support government forces, saying that the "targeted" attacks are consistent with February's peace deal, unlike the movement's offensive. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)