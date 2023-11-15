Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): The Taliban intelligence forces raided and sealed some schools that were teaching girls foreign languages, reported Khaama Press.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, the Department of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and the Taliban intelligence forces raided these schools on Tuesday.

According to sources in Herat province, the presence of girls in some educational centres has been prohibited due to the failure to comply with the directives of the local government of this province, Khaama Press reported.

The director of one of the schools in Herat said that the authorities of the Taliban administration have blocked the gates of approximately ten schools.

"Girls cannot attend courses, and schools that were teaching girls have had their gates sealed," he added.

Meanwhile, another school administrator in Herat stressed that the presence of girls has been prohibited due to male teachers instructing them, according to Khaama Press.

Nisar Ahmad Elias, the spokesman for the Herat governor, stated that he is unaware of the closure of school gates, noting that he needs more information.

Furthermore, notably, girls who have experienced the closure of schools and universities continue their foreign language studies in some of the country's educational institutions.

Today, it has been over 600 days since the Taliban banned girls from attending schools after sixth grade in Afghanistan, and has not taken any action to reopen the educational institutions for girls.

Earlier, Firoza Amini, a women's rights activist, said, "When this restriction is imposed on girls, and schools and universities are closed, girls' depression, despair and demotivation continue to rise, and it causes further harm," TOLO News reported.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have issued several decrees which impose restrictions on women. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. (ANI)

