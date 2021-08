Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban will reach a peace deal with resistance forces in the Panjshir province in near future, the movement's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.

"We are in contact with people of Panjshir. We are in talks with the elders, influencers, and Jihadist commanders. The talks will soon solve the problem without war. I am 80 per cent confident that there will not be a need to go to war. According to our information, a peace agreement will be reached soon," Mujahid told the Shamshad News outlet.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics To Expand AI-Equipped Products With 'Memory Super Gap' Strategy.

Resistance fighters in the Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan stand a chance of defending this strategic location against the Taliban, a former Russian emergency official told Sputnik in an interview.

The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

Also Read | Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan Calls Women Footballers ‘Flat-Chested’, Faces Online Ire.

"It does provide a solid foothold. You can send humanitarian aid there and give (the resistance) some medical support. It can naturally serve as a strong point that ex-government forces could defend," Yuri Brazhnikov, who led Russian humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan from 2001-2002, said.

The Taliban have been pulling forces to surround the valley after taking control of the capital more than a week ago. Foreign powers are meanwhile hurrying to evacuate their nationals and Afghans who helped them before the deadline for troop withdrawal. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)