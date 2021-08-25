Dar es Salaam, August 25: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been facing flak for her remarks about women footballers. Speaking at an event on August 22, Samia Suluhu Hassan described female footballers as having "flat chests" and being unattractive for marriage. Samia is the first female President of Tanzania. The 61-year-old became President of Tanzania following the death of John Magufuli.

Apparently, referring to female footballers, Samia said: "For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women." "And if you look at their faces you might wonder … because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want," she added. She made the controversial remarks at a ceremony to celebrate the victory of Tanzania's men's team in a regional football championship.

Samia went on to say that if anyone takes a female footballer home as wife "your mother will ask if they are a woman or a fellow man". Her comments were widely condemned online. An opposition leaders in Tanzania, Catherine Ruge, said the President's comments humiliated all women. "The comment by president @SuluhuSamia on women footballers is a humiliation to all women," she tweeted, adding that all women deserve respect.

Maria Sarungi, the founder of civil society group Change Tanzania, also condemned Samia's remarks. "So all those cheering a female presidency…@SuluhuSamia is denigrating female football players for having ‘flat chests’ and thus lacking attractive features necessary to get married. You must be proud @AWLNetwork," she tweeted, referring to the African Women Leaders Network.

So all those cheering a female presidency who don’t understand Swahili, @SuluhuSamia is denigrating female football players for having “flat chests” and thus lacking attractive features necessary to get married You must be proud @AWLNetwork 🙄#Tanzania pic.twitter.com/FEYCdqqQmB — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) August 22, 2021

This is an Humiliation to Women. All women are beautiful and the beauty is on the eyes of the beholder! https://t.co/asUD1KypUX — CPA Catherine Ruge (Msubhati) (@CatherineRuge) August 24, 2021

This woman is wildin' out about the women of the national football team. "For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women" - President Samia Suluhu Hassan [Tanzania] — Adipose (@TheLegitFatLo) August 24, 2021

A statistician, Samia hails from the island of Zanzibar. She entered politics in 2000 and quickly rose up the ranks, holding various ministerial posts. She became Magufuli's running mate for the 2015 general election, which led her to become Vice President and eventually President.

