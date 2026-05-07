World News | Tehran 'categorically' Denies Role in Damage to South Korean Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea [Seoul], May 7 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has "firmly" rejected allegations linking the Iranian armed forces to the incident involving damage to a South Korean vessel operated by HMM in the Strait of Hormuz.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz."

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The statement came as US President DonaldTrump claimed on his Truth Social platform that Iran had fired on a South Korean cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it had repeatedly warned that the Strait of Hormuz forms "an integral part of its defensive geography in countering aggressors and their supporters."

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According to the statement, navigation conditions in the strategic waterway were "affected by the evolving security situation and differ from those prevailing in previous periods," adding that the area is currently experiencing "heightened tensions arising from the actions of hostile forces and their allies."

The embassy stressed that safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz requires "full compliance with applicable regulations, due attention to issued warnings, adherence to designated routes, and coordination with the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"It is evident that, under such circumstances, any disregard for the declared requirements and operational realities in an environment influenced by military and security tensions may lead to unintended incidents," the statement said.

Iran further stated that "responsibility for such consequences rests with those parties that proceed with transit or activities in the area without due regard to these considerations."

Reaffirming its position on maritime security, Tehran said the Islamic Republic "has consistently underscored its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, in accordance with international laws and regulations, and will continue to do so."

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the cause of the explosion and fire on board the South Korean-operated vessel would only be determined once the ship was brought to port. Thus, the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump called on South Korea to join the US-led maritime operation after alleging that an Iranian-linked attack targeted a South Korean cargo vessel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iran had targeted "unrelated Nations" during the "Ship Movement, Project Freedom", including an incident involving a South Korean cargo vessel. He claimed US forces responded by shooting down "seven small boats".

According to Yonhap News Agency, an explosion followed by a fire struck a Panama-flagged vessel operated by South Korea's HMM Co. while it was anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, with authorities investigating whether the incident was caused by an external attack.

Citing government officials, Yonhap reported that the blast occurred at around 8:40 p.m. (local time) on Monday in waters near the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vessel was carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, and no casualties have been reported so far, the ministry said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)