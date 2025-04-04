Muzaffarabad [PoJK], April 4 (ANI): In a pivotal meeting held in Muzaffarabad and online with the diaspora, the Central Committee of Tehreek Ittifaq-e-Rai (TIR) issued a strong call for solidarity among all oppressed states in Pakistan, particularly highlighting the ongoing struggles in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, presided over by a political activist from PoJK, Amjad Ayub Mirza, was marked by a call for military personnel from PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to refuse to participate in Pakistan's military operations against the Baloch independence movement.

Also Read | Death Due to Coconut Water: Denmark Man Dies From Brain Infection After Drinking Spoiled Coconut Left Unrefrigerated.

The declaration stated, "We ourselves are victims of Pakistan's occupation and demand freedom. In such a situation, supporting Pakistan in its fight against the Baloch independence war is not only against the principles of freedom but also a criminal act."

The statement also recalled recent casualties suffered by PoJK and PoGB soldiers, highlighting the death of soldiers in two significant incidents: The Jaffar Express attack, which resulted in the killing of PoJK soldiers, and the attack in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which five soldiers from Gilgit-Baltistan lost their lives.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

The declaration stated that the reason behind naming the movement "Tehreek Ittifaq-e-Rai" is that its objective is to unite all oppressed nations in Pakistan under a single-point agenda for independence.

The declaration noted, "Just as many Baloch and Pashtuns who were forcibly retired from the Pakistani military have joined their armed organizations to support the freedom struggles of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, soldiers from PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan should also refuse to take part in military operations against their own brothers and sisters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

The committee's statement strongly condemned the Pakistani army's brutality in Balochistan, drawing attention to the ongoing political oppression and human rights violations in the region. In particular, it condemned the recent arrests of prominent Baloch political figures, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Beebo Baloch, and Bebagar Baloch, and demanded their immediate release.

The declaration also expressed full support for the ongoing long march to Quetta, led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), and extended solidarity with the Baloch people for their "extraordinary struggle and sacrifices."

The joint declaration concluded by reiterating the movement's commitment to the struggle for freedom and justice, with a call for all oppressed nations to unite and rise against the injustices perpetuated by the Pakistani state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)