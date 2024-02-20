London, Feb 20 (AP) Prince William, the heir to the British throne, called Tuesday for an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

In a statement released by his office at Kensington Palace, he stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as the House of Commons prepares for a vote on that issue on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Has Found Love? Report Says Russia President Is Romantically Linked to ‘Barbie-Lookalike’ Ekaterina Mizulina.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,' William said.

It is unusual for members of the royal family to say anything about highly charged issues such as the conflict in Gaza for fear of being drawn into political debates. But William used careful language focused on universal humanity rather than taking sides.

Also Read | Russia: FSB Arrests 33-Year-Old Woman Holding Dual Citizenship in Yekaterinburg on 'Treason' Charges for Allegedly Fundraising for Ukraine (Watch Video).

His statement noted the “terrible human cost” since the Hamas-led October 7 attack in southern Israel and the “desperate need for increased humanitarian support for Gaza”. The UN is warning of growing malnourishment in parts of Gaza as little aid is allowed into the territory.

The prince plans to meet with aid workers active in the region and, separately, join a discussion at a synagogue with young people of different faiths who are fighting antisemitism. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)