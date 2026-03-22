New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Amid rising global concerns over LPG supply due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, foreign affairs expert Robindra Sachdev on Sunday said that energy-related challenges are becoming increasingly significant for India, and thorium could play a key role in ensuring long-term self-reliance.

Sachdev warned that if LPG shortages intensify and dependence shifts rapidly toward electricity, India could face mounting challenges related to supply and cost.

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"In such a scenario, thorium could play a crucial role in helping India achieve energy self-reliance by enabling affordable and stable power generation," he said.

Highlighting India's resource advantage, he noted that the country possesses nearly 25 to 30 per cent of the world's thorium reserves, which have the potential to provide long-term and low-cost energy.

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Sachdev added that the country's power sector continues to be heavily influenced by external dependencies.

"More than 70 per cent of electricity generation still comes from coal, while India imports large quantities of coal and remains vulnerable to fluctuations in international prices and supply," he said.

He further noted that cooking energy and gas-based power generation are directly impacted by disruptions in LPG and LNG supplies, while nuclear energy also depends on imported uranium. "In this way, much like oil and gas, India's electricity system remains heavily dependent on imported or external sources," he added.

Explaining India's nuclear roadmap, Sachdev said the programme is structured in three stages--beginning with uranium-based reactors, followed by processing of nuclear waste, and ultimately leading to large-scale electricity generation using thorium.

"A key advantage of this approach is that nuclear waste, otherwise a long-term liability, can be effectively utilised within the thorium cycle," he said.

He also highlighted that India, in collaboration with Russia, initiated a prototype fast breeder reactor project in 2003, which is considered a crucial step towards thorium utilisation. However, as of 2026, the project remains in the testing phase and has not yet become fully operational.

Emphasising the need for urgency, Sachdev said that while India has both the technology and resources, faster execution and policy action are essential.

"The thorium programme should be pursued in mission mode to strengthen India's self-reliance in electricity and reduce dependence on imported fuels," he said.

He added that he plans to formally raise the issue with the government by writing to concerned authorities, particularly the Department of Atomic Energy, urging accelerated progress on the thorium programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)