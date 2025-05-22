Tel Aviv [Israel], May 22 (ANI/TPS): Three residents of Bethlehem were arrested for allegedly shooting animals and illegally possessing weapons.

The arrests came after an operation conducted by detectives from the Crime Fighting Unit (CFU) of the Judea Region, in which what the police called "disturbing videos" were found documenting severe abuse and fatal shooting of animals, along with the possession of illegal weapons.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 Mid-Air Turbulence: Pakistan Denied Indian Pilot's Request Seeking Permission To Briefly Enter Its Airspace, Say Sources.

The investigation began on March 13, 2025, upon receipt of information against a Bethlehem resident suspected of possessing an illegal weapon.

In a targeted operation in Bethlehem carried out by Yehuda Police Detectives and IDF soldiers, a gun was seized as well as the suspect's mobile phone. As part of the investigation, hard-hitting footage was found showing the suspect and others shooting dead animals, including pigs and a horse. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Japan Shocker: Man Arrested for Drugging and Raping Female Passenger; Police Recover 3,000 Videos Suggesting Sex Assault of Up to 50 Women Since 2008.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)