Tokyo, May 22: A 54-year-old former taxi driver in Japan has been arrested on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman passenger, with police investigations revealing that he may have assaulted up to 50 women over several years. According to AFP, Tokyo police confirmed the suspect allegedly gave a woman in her 20s sleeping pills, causing her to lose consciousness, and then took her to his home where he committed a sexual act, which he filmed. Authorities are now probing the extent of his crimes after discovering around 3,000 disturbing videos and images, some dating back to 2008, on his mobile phone and other devices.

Japanese media outlets including Yomiuri Shimbun and Jiji Press reported that many of these assaults took place either in his taxi or at his residence. Traces of sleeping pills were found in the victim's hair, further supporting the allegations. Police suspect that the driver targeted vulnerable women passengers over the years, drugging them to carry out his crimes.

The man was first arrested in October on suspicion of drugging and robbing a woman of 40,000 yen, but was released shortly after. He was later taken into custody again in December for alleged indecent assault. His latest arrest was made after extensive investigation into his activities and the recovered video evidence.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify more victims, and the case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter regulations in the transport and surveillance sectors in Japan.

