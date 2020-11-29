Nuoro [Italy], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Floods in the Nuoro province of Italy's Sardinia island have left at least three people killed and one gone missing, local media reported on Saturday.

Heavy rains rocked Sardinia early on Saturday, causing floods and mudslides, with Nuoro's Bitti city facing the worst consequences.

Also Read | COVID-19: UK Govt to Distribute Free Vitamin D Doses for Winter Months to 2.7 Million Individuals Under Risk Group.

La Nuova Sardegna newspaper reported electricity and internet blackouts in the city as rescue teams struggle to tackle the disaster.

One local resident was reportedly already found drowned at home and another one was killed in his truck covered under mudslide, with the body of a 90-year-old woman still missing. Another person counts missing, as well.

Also Read | Uyghur Youths, Living in Exile in Turkey, Face Hardships As China Continues Oppression in Xinjiang.

Rivers of mud blocked roads all across Nuovo, forcing the authorities to close schools and parks, according to the report. The weather forecast promises an improvement by Sunday afternoon. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)