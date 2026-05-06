World News | Three Men Go Missing in Balochistan's Quetta and Hub; Families Allege Enforced Disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 6 (ANI): Three individuals were allegedly detained and later went missing in separate incidents in Quetta and Hub on May 2, according to their family members, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In Hub, a 27-year-old man was reportedly picked up around 2:00 am from the Hub Chowki area. The arrest was said to involve personnel associated with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies.

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The man, identified as Iltaf Hussain, is originally from the Geshkor region of Awaran district but has been living in Hub.

In another incident in Quetta, two men were reportedly taken from their residence in the Marri Camp locality of Hazarganji at around 4:00 pm on the same day.

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Family members claimed that they were detained by officials linked to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), after which their whereabouts became unknown, according to the TBP report.

Relatives stated that both men were taken together, and since then, no details have been provided regarding their location or condition.

Authorities have not issued any official confirmation about the detentions or the current status of those individuals.

Human rights organisations have consistently raised concerns over reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Pakistani officials have earlier denied any policy of unlawful detentions, asserting that operations are conducted in accordance with legal procedures.

The recent incidents further add to ongoing concerns surrounding transparency and accountability in the region, TBP reported.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continue to be a serious human rights concern.

Families often spend years searching for missing relatives, while activists frequently accuse security forces of illegal detentions and staged encounters.

Despite ongoing protests and repeated documentation by human rights groups, accountability remains limited.

These unresolved cases continue to fuel fear, resentment, and deep mistrust between the state and the Baloch population. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)