Kathmandu [Nepal], March 28 (ANI): Three substations under the Modi-Lekhnath Transmission Line and Substations Project, being financed under the Government of India's Line of Credit of USD 250 million (LOC II), were inaugurated today in Laha Chowk, Kaski district, Nepal.

"This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence," stated a release from the Indian mission in Kathmandu.

Also Read | Mexico Shooting: 19 Killed After Attack on Festive Gathering in Las Tinajas.

The Modi-Lekhnath project involves the construction of a 42 km long power transmission line and its associated substations at New Modi, Laha Chowk and Lekhnath in the central part of Nepal.

The USD 20 million projects are being executed by India's KPTL Ltd and ABB India with funding from the EXIM Bank of India. The substations package is completed while the transmission line package is likely to be completed soon.

Also Read | Pakistan National Assembly Begins Crucial Session, Opposition Likely to Table No-Trust Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

Monday's inauguration was done by Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal in presence of senior officials of the Government of Nepal and local representatives.

From the Indian side, a delegation led by Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and including senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, EXIM Bank of India and the Embassy of India attended the ceremony.

"This is a key element of India's emphasis on enhancing cross-border economic connectivity as part of our larger "Neighbourhood First" policy," the release further stated.

India-Nepal power sector cooperation encompasses all major domains including the development of generation projects, construction of power transmission lines, both cross-border and within Nepal, and power trade.

Under Lines of Credit, India has supported the construction of four transmission lines and substation projects in Nepal in addition to the Modi-Lekhnath project. These include the 220 kV Koshi corridor, the 132 kV Solu corridor and the Dhalkebar-Bhittamod section of the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV cross-border transmission line. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)