London [UK], June 23 (ANI): On June 21, 2025 (BST), Sikyong Penpa Tsering from the Central Tibetan Administration received a warm welcome in London by Representative Tsering Yangkyi and Secretary Tenzin Kunga from the Office of Tibet, along with members of the Tibetan community in the UK, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Following his arrival, Sikyong headed to the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE) for an engaging session with Tibetan youth. During this session, Sikyong emphasised the worldwide significance of Tibet, highlighting its geopolitical importance, environmental role, the Sino-Tibetan conflict, and the cultural legacy of non-violence and compassion. He remarked that Tibet's strategic placement in Asia makes it an essential geopolitical area, and its extensive plateau is often referred to by scholars as the "Roof of the World" due to its elevation and environmental impact throughout Asia. "Tibet matters not only to Tibetans but to the entire world. Situated in the heart of Asia, its geopolitical significance cannot be underestimated," he stated.

Sikyong stressed the need for comprehending Tibet's history, particularly its status as a historically independent entity, to effectively promote the Tibetan cause globally. He encouraged the youth to learn about Tibetan history and political developments to enhance their capacity to engage in informed discussions and support the Central Tibetan Administration's Middle Way Approach for achieving a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict. "Understanding our history is crucial for defending our identity and cause. We must demonstrate to the world that Tibet was historically independent, which reinforces our case and the Middle Way Approach endorsed by the Central Tibetan Administration," Sikyong asserted.

Regarding the longstanding Sino-Tibetan conflict, Sikyong recognised the existence of informal back-channel communications with the People's Republic of China. He expressed, "Regardless of whether one advocates for the Middle Way or complete independence, a lasting resolution can only be achieved through direct dialogue with the Chinese leadership."

Sikyong credited His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's enduring dedication for the increasing global acknowledgement of the Tibetan freedom movement. "It is due to His Holiness's relentless advocacy that the Tibetan issue remains significant on the world stage. It is now our responsibility, especially for Tibetans in exile, to persist in lobbying and advocacy in our respective host nations," he remarked.

Finally, while discussing global power dynamics, Sikyong warned against oversimplified cooperation with China. "We need to be pragmatic," he emphasised. "Considering China's current stringent ideological stance and ongoing neglect of human rights, straightforward collaboration is not practical. Under these circumstances, strategic competition is more achievable than naive engagement, particularly in terms of protecting Tibetan identity, values, and the democratic principles we uphold in exile." (ANI)

