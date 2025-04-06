Beijing [China], April 6 (ANI): Tibetan religious leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje has died under suspicious circumstances after being detained for an extended period by Chinese authorities, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

His passing was confirmed by the Central Tibetan Administration, which reported that Chinese officials informed senior figures at Lungngon Monastery in Tibet's Gade County, Golog, of his death on April 2. However, the Chinese authorities have not disclosed the details surrounding his death nor returned his body, Tibet.net reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Leaves for India After Concluding 'Very Productive' Sri Lanka Visit (Watch Video).

Tulku Hungkar Dorje, the esteemed throne holder of Lungngon Monastery, had been targeted by the Chinese government following his refusal to host a lavish reception for the Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama during the latter's visit to the region.

This act of defiance against Chinese authorities led to fabricated charges against him, including accusations of "disobeying higher authorities," a consequence of his humanitarian efforts to establish monasteries and schools. Additionally, he was accused of "causing disturbances" for advocating the rights and freedoms of oppressed Tibetans living under Chinese rule, CTA cited.

Also Read | PM Modi in Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple With President Dissanayake, Offers Prayers at Sacred Mahabodhi Tree in Anuradhapura (See Pics).

Sources close to the situation suggest that his arrest and subsequent death are part of a broader, disturbing trend of Chinese authorities targeting influential Tibetan figures who promote Tibetan culture, language, and identity. Over the years, numerous respected leaders have been detained, tortured, and killed in an apparent effort to silence advocates for Tibetan rights.

According to CTA, Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death is seen as yet another act of repression aimed at eliminating voices that challenge China's control over Tibet.

The circumstances of his death have sparked widespread outrage and concern among Tibetans and human rights groups worldwide, further underscoring the harsh and repressive environment faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule. Many fear that the silence surrounding his death reflects the Chinese government's broader strategy to suppress dissent and erase Tibetan culture and heritage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)