Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Tuesday organised a prayer session at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala to honour Kalon Trisur Gyalo Thondup, the elder brother of the 14th Dalai Lama, following his demise on Saturday.

The prayer service coincided with Thondup's funeral ceremony in Kalimpong.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Pausing Law That Bars Firms from Bribing Foreign Officials.

Buddhist monks and members of the exiled Tibetan community participated in the prayer meeting, paying tribute to Gyalo Thondup, who played a key role in the Tibetan freedom struggle.

Sonam Tsering, General Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress, spoke to ANI about Gyalo Thondup's contributions, stating, "His contribution to the Tibetan cause and Tibetan freedom struggle is immense. From building early connections with the US and Indian governments when we needed the support the most to recruiting voluntary forces for resisting the Chinese occupying force and paving the way for dialogue between the Tibetan representatives and the then Chinese leadership."

Also Read | PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron To Co-Chair AI Action Summit Today.

"We will remember him and cherish his legacies for many, many years to come. So to pay our respect and express our solidarity and condolences, we organised this prayer service," he added.

Tenzin Thapchen, an exiled Tibetan woman, expressed her sentiments, saying, "Gyalo Dhondup, elder brother of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, died on Saturday. Tibetans have lost an ally who played an important role in furthering the Tibetan freedom struggle. It's a big loss."

"Gyalo Dhondup was not only the elder brother of the Dalai Lama but was also an activist who worked a lot for the Tibetan community. Gyalo Dhondup played an important role in coordinating the escape of his brother, the Dalai Lama, to India in 1959," she added.

The prayer service in Dharamshala marked a moment of reflection for the Tibetan community, remembering the contributions of Kalon Trisur Gyalo Thondup to the Tibetan cause. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)