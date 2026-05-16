iPhone 17 Pro Named Fastest Charging Smartphone in Comprehensive Lab Assessment, Beating Key Rivals

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro has secured the title of the fastest-charging smartphone overall in a rigorous evaluation conducted by CNET labs, which analysed 33 different mobile devices. While the Apple flagship claimed the combined top spot, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra achieved the highest individual rating specifically for wired charging speeds.

The extensive test protocol involved a 30-minute wired session starting from a battery level of 10% or lower, utilizing the native cable paired with a high-capacity wall adapter. For wireless-capable hardware, a matching 30-minute test was performed using Qi, Qi2, or Qi2.2 charging platforms, with CNET subsequently averaging both metrics to determine the final rankings. iPhone 18 Series Tipped To Feature In-House C2 Modem; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

iPhone 17 Pro Charging Performance and Battery Architecture

The overall victory of the iPhone 17 Pro is partly linked to its 4,252mAh battery configuration, which remains smaller than the 5,000mAh capacities frequently found in competitive premium handsets. Because there is less total physical capacity to replenish, the device fills up faster in absolute percentage terms, utilizing 40-watt wired and 25-watt Qi2.2 wireless charging infrastructure.

Tech analysts point out that absolute battery size represents just one component of real-world endurance alongside software and processor optimizations. During separate endurance testing, the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max outperformed the standard Pro model for overall longevity, despite the standard version showing quicker replenishment rates due to its more compact cell.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Wired Charging Speed Milestones

In the dedicated wired category, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra took first place by reaching a 76% charge within 30 minutes, powered by its 60-watt wired charging capability. This represents the fastest charging speed deployed on a Samsung flagship device to date. The iPhone 17 Pro followed closely in second place at 74%, matching the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025).

The OnePlus 15 secured third place in wired testing at 72%, while the base iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE all achieved a 69% capacity within the same timeframe.

Wireless Charging Speed Consistency Metrics

Apple established a distinct lead in the wireless charging segment, where the iPhone 17 Pro topped the chart by regaining 55% battery capacity in 30 minutes. The iPhone 17 Pro Max followed at 53%, with the standard iPhone 17 hitting 49% and the ultra-thin iPhone Air reaching 47%, whilst Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra achieved 39%. iPhone 18 Pro Series: Leaks Reveal New A20 Chip, Satellite Internet and Design Refinements in Apple Phones.

Across all device portfolios tested, Apple maintained the most consistent ecosystem average at 54.6% across its five current models. In contrast, Samsung recorded a nine-phone brand average of 38.5%, with its performance range anchored by the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the top and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at the lowest tier with 29%.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).