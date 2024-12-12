Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Tibetan activists from Tibetan Youth Congress at McLeodganj in Dharamshala opposed China's decision to send Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama, to Nepal.

The activists demanded Nepal to denounce Chinese interference in Tibet's religious affairs and freedom.

Tenzin Choekey and Tashi Thargyal, TYC Vice President, said, "The Tibetan Youth Congress is deeply alarmed by recent news of China's plans to send Gyaltsen Norbu (Chinese: Gyaincain Norbu), the Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama, to Nepal. This move is a blatant attempt by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to interfere in Tibetan religious and cultural affairs and further its strategy to assert political control over Tibet by co-opting our religious identity."

The activist said that Tibetans rejected this move by China and saw it as meddling in their affairs.

"Tibetans both in Tibet and in exile, unequivocally reject China's brazen interference in our religious traditions. The Chinese government's installation of Gyaltsen Norbu is a deliberate effort to replace our religious leadership with figures loyal to CCP. This action is part of China's broader agenda to undermine Tibetan unity and erode our distinct Tibetan culture and spiritual heritage," he said.

"We continue to revere his holiness the 14th Dalia Lama as our true spiritual leader and honour his recognition of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was abducted by the Chinese authorities on May 17, 1995, at the age of six. His whereabouts and well-being remain unknown and we call for his immediate release," he added.

The activists urged Nepal to not let China-appointed Lama to enter Nepal, as doing otherwise would mean an insult to the rich Buddhist history of Tibet.

"We urge Nepal, as a sovereign nation with a rich Buddhist heritage, to resist China's attempts to use its territory for furthering these repressive policies. If Gyaltsen Norbu is allowed to enter Nepal, the government of Nepal will undermine the country's rich Buddhist history and threaten to global integrity and international standing of its Buddhist institutions. Any such visit will be viewed as a dangerous signal that government of Nepal is willing to tolerate Chinese interference in religious affairs of geopolitical gain. Nepal must reject any form of Chinese government interference and reaffirm its commitment to religious freedom and human rights," the activist said. (ANI)

