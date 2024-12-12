Beijing, December 12: China is advancing towards the development and use of robots in daily life. The country recently introduced its AI-powered police robot that chases criminals. Many science fiction movies and books said that one day, there would be a RoboCop or robo police who would catch criminals on behalf of humans. China turned this into reality; however, despite this advancement, some netizens were not happy with the invention.

China's invention of a spherical police robot was shared by a user, "Chengdu_China", on social media platforms, including X and Instagram. In the video, a robot that appears like the tyre of a vehicle automatically pushing itself forward is seen on a busy street in China's city. Design-wise, the robot does not appear menacing or scary. ChatGPT Down Sparks Funny Memes and Jokes: Users Flock To X To Share Hilarious Reactions, GIFs and Images After OpenAI’s Global Outage.

AI-Powered RT-G Spherical Police Robot Unveiled in China

China's just rolled out a spherical police robot that can chase down criminals, shoot nets, and even handle falls from heights! 🤖💥 It moves at speeds up to 35 km/h — talk about a futuristic crime fighter! 🚨#AI #TechInnovation #RobotRevolution #ChinaTech #FutureOfPolice… — Chengdu China (@Chengdu_China) December 9, 2024

China Unveiled RT-G Police Robot

A post shared by Chengdu, China (@chengdu_china)

Despite its appearance, the user (@Chengadu_China) said that the police robot could chase down criminals and shoot nets to capture them. The tyre robot can also handle falls from heights, which makes it more durable, especially while following a criminal on the run. The Chinese police robot could move at a 35-kilometre-per-hour speed.

Netizens reacted to this post on Instagram with mixed reactions. One user replied by sharing a "cringe" image of a boy. Another joked, "For how many miles for total battery charge?" Users posted questions about whether it performed enforcement or not, and one person even called it "Rodocop." Users questioned whether it can run with snail pace and catch a criminal.

A user said he tried joining the police but had to jump over a lot of hurdles during the physical training and had to climb things. A user posted an image of R2-D2, a popular robotic character from the Star Wars series. Overall, the robot received mixed reviews due to its appearance as people questioned its practical application in the police force. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Meta Gives Update After Outage Hits Its Social Media Apps Worldwide, Netizens Have a Field Day With Funny Memes.

The video shared online showed an RT-G robot developed by Chinese robotics company Logon Technology rolling on the street with other human cops. It seemed that the RT-G spherical robot was scanning or analysing its surroundings while navigating the streets. Whether the groundbreaking innovation works with human cops or not will be seen in the future, as per the country's preference.

