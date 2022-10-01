New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Tibetan youths on Saturday protested outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on the occasion of China's National Day - October 1.

Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy for their various demand including stopping the mass collection of DNA from Tibetans.

They demanded Tibet's freedom and shouted slogans like - What we want - We want freedom, Stop human rights violation in Tibet, Free Tibet.

October 1st is generally celebrated as China's National Day; a day filled with widespread celebration around the country based on the ideological preaching of Mao Zedong. Historically, on the 1st of October in 1949, China's newly declared Premier, Mao Zedong hoisted the Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square and announced the birth of a new communist nation, The People's Republic of China.

Soon after the declaration of China as a communist regime, on 2nd October 1949, the new government passed the resolution on the National day leading to October 1st of each year being celebrated as the country's National Day.

Around the globe, Tiananmen Square, however, is not remembered for its celebratory statues and festivities of 1st October, but is rather synonymous with its horrendous massacre in China's independent history.

The brutal massacre of protesters surely does not require any recounting, yet at the same time, it is an important reminder of what the Chinese Communist Party has come to be in these modern times. A totalitarian government riding on the repression of its own citizens and a hawkish nature with the world is what summarises the projection of China in front of the rest of the world.

One of the protestors demanding Tibet's freedom, said, "We demand that Tibet be freed and the Government of India supports us with this demand. China needs to be stopped. Mass collection of DNA, killings must be halted."

China's oppression of Tibet is not hidden from anyone and the communist nation is now carrying out mass DNA testing to create a biological database of people to monitor them.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch mentioned that there is an arbitrary collection of DNA from residents in several towns and villages throughout Tibet and the so-called Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) in particular, reported Tibet Press.

These developments clearly indicate that China, now having confidence in its technological surveillance is moving into the next phase of its repressive and authoritative policy of Bio-Security.

The CCP has implemented Bio-security as an agency to control the population, specifically those in the occupied regions of Tibet, East Turkistan and Southern Mongolia being targeted.

Earlier, China used biological means to sterilize thousands of Uyghur Muslims, showing horrific results. And the recent mass DNA collection drive occurring in Tibet where Human Rights Watch identified drives in 14 distinct localities across 7 prefectural-level areas indicates how wide this project is under the current regime.

Notably, with the 20th National People's Congress just around the corner, one can conclude that Beijing especially President Xi Jinping wants to have a smooth meeting that will eventually see him elected as the president for an unprecedented 3rd term, reported Tibet Press. (ANI)

