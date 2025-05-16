Tokyo, May 16 (AP) Tokyo police and customs have made what is believed to be their biggest bust of the anesthetic drug ketamine, brought through Haneda airport in two suitcases.

On Friday, Tokyo customs officials said they filed a criminal complaint against a French woman on suspicion of attempting to smuggle into Japan about 40 kilograms of ketamine in suitcases.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 48-Member Multi-Party MP Delegations to Launch India's Global Diplomatic Blitz From May 22 to Expose Pakistan's Hand in Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The suspect, whom the officials identified as a 21-year-old cook, was caught at the Haneda airport customs after arriving on a flight from Germany in April, officials at Tokyo Customs said.

The drug found in the suitcases has a street value of about 920 million Yen (USD 8.8 million), according to Japan's NHK television.

Also Read | What Is the Meaning of 8647, the Cryptic Post by Ex-FBI Chief James Comey? Is It Assassination Threat to Donald Trump?.

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by US health regulators for use during surgery. It can be given as an intramuscular injection or by IV.

The drug is used recreationally for its euphoric effects and can cause hallucinations or impact breathing and the heart. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)