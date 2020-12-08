FGN8US-PAK-CHINA-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM US designates Pak, China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom Washington, Dec 8 (PTI) The US has designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 NEPAL-EVEREST-LD HEIGHT New height of Mount Everest 8,848.86 metres: Nepal, China joint survey Kathmandu/Beijing: Nepal and China on Tuesday jointly announced that the revised height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954. By Shirish B Pradhan and K J M Varma

FGN30NEPAL-OLI-MEETING Nepal's PM Oli calls all-party meeting to discuss current political issues Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, squeezed by the feud within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and challenge from pro-monarchists from outside, on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the current political issues, calling for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-constitutional activities in the country.

FGN38 UK-BREXIT-LD JOHNSON UK PM to head to Brussels to try and break post-Brexit deal deadlock London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels this week for crunch talks to try and break the deadlock with the European Union (EU) over a post-Brexit trade agreement ahead of the December 31 deadline. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD VACCINE 90-year-old Maggie world's first to get anti-COVID jab in 'landmark moment' London: The UK kicked off its biggest-ever vaccine campaign in history on Tuesday, as 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab against COVID-19. By Aditi Khanna

FGN20 NZ-SHOOTER-INDIA-REPORT New Zealand mosque shooter travelled to India before carrying out attack: Report Melbourne: Brenton Tarrant, the Australian-born attacker who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, travelled extensively around the world, including India where he spent nearly three months, before moving to New Zealand to carry out the country's worst massacre in 2019, according to a detailed report into the shootings released on Tuesday.

FGN12US-TRUMP Trump calls US 'third world country' in latest attack on election results Washington: President Donald Trump has likened the US to a "third world country" as he blasted the "rigged" election, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha

