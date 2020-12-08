London, December 8: The United Kingdom Vaccine taskforce on Tuesday said that it plans to conduct trials for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in combination with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, according to a report by Bloomberg. "Studies aimed at determining whether using the two jabs together can enhance immunity are planned for next year," said Taskforce. Margaret 'Maggie' Keenan, 90-Year-Old, Receives First Shot of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in UK; Watch Video.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine got the clearance for usage from the UK Health Department on December 2. As per reports, approval for AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine could come by the end of this year. Post it, the task force will start the combination trials, that will involve initial shots from either of the two vaccines, followed by a booster jab with the other. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK From Next Week.

"These will be relatively small studies," Clive Dix, deputy chairperson of UK Vaccine Taskforce said at a press briefing. "They'll only be with the approved vaccines," he added. Dix is all set to take over as taskforce chairperson on an interim basis this month. UK Vaccine Taskforce's current chairperson Kate Bingham will step down later this month.

The country plans to secure deals for 357 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from seven makers and investments in three sites to expand the nation's manufacturing capacity. Meanwhile, the UK on Tuesday became the first country in the world to start the mass vaccination progarmme by administering Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens.

