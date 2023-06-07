Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were charged in a fraud case filed at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station for creating "fake receipts" in the sale of official items, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farah Gogi under the charges of fraudulent receipt and cheating.

The accused, according to the FIR, provided fake receipts for buying and selling Toshakhana gifts and illegally utilised his forged signature for the claimed transaction.

According to ARY News, the complainant, a local watch dealer, claims that the inquiry revealed that the accused had generated fake invoices in his name on a fictitious letterhead of his shop--which was used to sell Toshakhana gifts.

The reference, which charges that Imran Khan failed to divulge information about the gifts he received from the Toshakhana (during his tenure as Prime Minister), was submitted by governing coalition legislators last year.

According to Toshakhana Case, court proceedings against Khan took place as he allegedly misled officials about the gifts he had got from foreign dignitaries during his term as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

According to the Toshakhana reference, Imran Khan had "deliberately concealed his assets" relating to Toshakhana gifts he received, mainly in 2018 and 2019 in the "statements of assets and liabilities filed for the year 2017-201 8 and 2018-19."

The gifts were bought from the Toshakhana for (PKR) 21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value while they were worth (PKR) 108 million. The reference was filed against the PTI chief by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in August last year. (ANI)

