Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Saturday said that the sit-in against the Baloch genocide continues for 50th day and added that they have travelled from Turbat to Islamabad not only for the love of their loved ones and an end to "dehumanising genocidal policies of the State practiced in Balochistan with brute force and violence."

In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said they need the support of people from all backgrounds and regions to unite and stand against the "mighty forces of tyranny" and send a clear message that they are ready to sacrifice everything for the basic right to live and exist. The video and pictures shared by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee showed people participating in the sit-in being held outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "Today, marks the 50th day of our #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide. In these last 50 days, we have travelled from Turbat to Islamabad not only in the love of the disappeared ones, but for an end to the dehumanising genocidal policies of the State practised in Balochistan with brute force and violence."

"This movement is an effort to highlight the multi-layered Genocide of Baloch nation practised through various tactics including: Enforced Disappearances, Fake Encounters (Evolved Shape of notorious Kill and Dump Policy), Military Operations , State backed Death Squads and Infrastructural Genocide. Now more than ever, we need the support of people from all backgrounds and regions to unite and stand tall against the mighty forces of tyranny and send a clear message; we are ready to sacrifice everything for the mere reason to have the basic right to live and to exist," it added.

On January 10, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor voiced concerns over reports of police harassment of protestors against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

She said that "spurious criminal complaints" against the peaceful protesters should be dropped. Currently, protests are being held in Karachi and parts of Punjab and Balochistan in solidarity with the main sit-in by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in Islamabad against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Taking to X, Mary Lawlor stated, "Today I met WHRDs @SammiBaluch & @MahrangBaloch_ to discuss the ongoing protests against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, #Pakistan. The reports of police harassment are v. concerning. Spurious criminal complaints against peaceful protestors should be dropped."

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said she informed Mary Lawlor about the police crackdown on peaceful protesters. She also spoke about the "absurd comments" made by Pakistan's Caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar regarding Baloch missing persons.

In a post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "We had a pleasant conversation with @MaryLawlorhrds, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, and her colleagues. Informed her about the police crackdown on peaceful protesters, the malicious media campaign, and absurd comments by the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding Baloch missing persons. She assured she will continue monitoring our situation and the threats we face."

On January 2, Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar termed the ongoing Baloch protest against alleged extrajudicial killings in the province as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative', Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference on the issues of Balochistan at Lahore's central business district, Haq said that those who are supporting the Baloch protest could go join the "Baloch militants."

Responding to the media on the issue of police violence against Baloch protesters in Islamabad, he said that some of the people--media persons included were trying to "mislead everyone, turning themselves into fake heroes of human rights and damaging the state".

Earlier in December, a group of protestors arrived in Islamabad from Balochistan's Turbat district to hold protests against enforced disappearances in the province. The Islamabad police, however, launched a crackdown on the protesters and rounded up dozens of them, a move that was widely criticised by civil society as well as political leaders. Later, the authorities announced the release of the protestors after the Islamabad High Court issued orders. (IHC). (ANI)

