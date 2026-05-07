World News | Trinidad and Tobago PM Congratulates PM Modi, BJP on 'historic' West Bengal Poll Victory

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on Wednesday (local time) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she described as a "resounding and historic electoral victory" in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the BJP secured 207 seats.

In a post on X, Persad-Bissessar said the victory marked a major political milestone and reflected the strength of India's democratic system.

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"This landmark achievement reflects the enduring strength of India's democratic institutions and marks a significant political milestone, as it is the first time the BJP has secured victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections," the post read.

Highlighting the scale and significance of the state, she noted that West Bengal is home to more than 100 million people and described the result as a decisive mandate.

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The Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister also praised Modi's leadership, saying, "India today stands proudly as the world's largest democracy, and Prime Minister Modi's calm, disciplined, and steadfast leadership continues to command the confidence of the Indian people during a period of profound global change and opportunity."

BJP secured a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats and is going ahead with its plans for government formation, marking the first BJP government in the state.

The BJP slammed the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee, ending her reign in Bengal after 15 years.

TMC only managed to secure just 80 seats in the polls, dropping from a whopping 215 seats after their win in the 2021 assembly polls.

Persad-Bissessar further said that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago looks forward to the upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as both nations continue to strengthen bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations from May 2 to 10.

Following her post, the EAM expressed his gratitude to the PM of Trinidad and Tobago ahead of his visit to the country.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for your warm words of welcome. Look forward to being in Trinidad and Tobago soon and working with you and your team to further strengthen the India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship," the EAM stated in a post on X.

According to her statement, the India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship is rooted in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people connections, and cooperation in development and international affairs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)