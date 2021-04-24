Ottawa, Apr 23 (AP) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy on Friday.

Trudeau and his wife Sophie will be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine that some have been reluctant to get because of reports of rare blood clots.

The province of Ontario recently lowered eligibility for AstraZeneca to ages 40 and above. The prime minister says 30% of eligible adults in Canada have received at least one vaccine.

Also, Trudeau says Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster doses for next year, and 30 million in the year after. He says the deal includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024.

He says the government is in ongoing discussions with other vaccine manufacturers about their plans for booster shots, too. (AP)

