Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised US President Joe Biden that he will take quick action to enforce the law in response to anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests by truckers, White House said in a statement on Friday (local time).

"The Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States," the White House said.

Biden discussed with Justin Trudeau, the ongoing blockade of key bridges and crossings between the United States and Canada, including Detroit/Windsor, Sweetwater/Coutts, and Pembina/Emerson.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods. The President expressed his concern that US companies and workers are experiencing serious effects, including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures," the White House statement read.

Trudeau thanked Biden and his administration, the Governor of Michigan, and US officials for all of the assistance that the United States is providing to resolve this disruption, according to the statement.

It added that the two leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the days ahead to ensure that the free flow of traffic is restored at these vital transit points. (ANI)

