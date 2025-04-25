Washington, Apr 25 (AP) The president and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Rome for the funeral.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a helicopter to Air Force One, the president said, “We're going to Rome to pay our respects and we'll be leaving that same day.”

He repeated his predictions that he'll be meeting with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the funeral. But exactly what that might entail is unclear.

Trump even suggested that a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was possible. He added of the possibility of several meetings: “It's going to be very interesting.”

Trump said he met Francis twice and that the pope “loved the world, actually, and he was just a good man”.

“I thought he was a fantastic kind of a guy,” Trump said. (AP)

