Washington, Jun 3 (PTI) Trump Gold Card, a 5 million dollar pathway to permanent residency in the US, will be incredibly successful and well received among Indians who want to and have the means to participate in the American economy, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said.

"...I think, the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect the Trump Card will create really an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America," Lutnick said in his keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025 here on Monday.

He was referring to the USD 5 million Trump Gold Card, on the lines of a Green Card, that will lead to permanent residency for foreigners, allowing them to live and work in the US.

Responding to a question on Indian talent in the US against the backdrop of ongoing visa and immigration discussions, Lutnick said the success of Indian entrepreneurs in America, individuals of Indian nationality leading and running so many of the great companies of America "because they're fantastic entrepreneurs, fantastic business people, smart, thoughtful, educated in every way".

On Trump Gold Card, Lutnick said, "We are going to be incredibly successful in India. So, when people ask me, 'When are you coming to India?' I'd say, 'When I launch the Trump Card, I promise you I'm coming to India".

He said it is wonderful opportunity for people to be part of two economies and people will be able to come to America, participate in the US.

"Here's the key. You can become like a green card holder, the equivalent of it, it's the Trump Gold Card. You can do it that way and pay global tax, or you can keep everything the way it is and just pay US tax on US assets, and you pay nothing on your global assets and no inheritance tax, and none of that kind of stuff either.

"And that's what we're going to call it an international entrepreneur. That's a special category, and I think, it will be very, very well received amongst the great people of India who want to participate and have the means to participate in America, he said.

America wants to bring advanced manufacturing back to the US, Lutnick said.

"That's a key industrial platform for us, to bring back domestic manufacturing and reshoring in America," he said, adding that there are an enormous number of product categories that "we are going to be delighted for India to produce".

He said that there will be a trade deal that says certain kinds of industries would be great for India to produce.

"And in fact, there are enormous numbers of industries that we'd really like to go to India. What happens is, you create the sort of trade deal that puts India in a unique position because it will have a special relationship with the United States and certain industries."

"It will have a better tariff relationship than most other countries in the world, which means India will be the beneficiary of that kind of products," he said, adding that some will need to be reshored to America but they'll be replaced with incredible opportunity for India, which has one of the most extraordinary economies.

On whether he sees opportunities for collaboration between India and the US in areas, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging tech, Lutnick said, "Our idea is that we want to embrace our allies and our friends in a way that is much more open than the Biden administration, not even on the same hemisphere".

"So, we love our allies. We want our allies to participate in the AI revolution with us. And if India is interested, which of course it is, and it wants to build giant data centres and be a part of that model, we are ready, willing and look forward to embracing India as a partner and friend in that path".

