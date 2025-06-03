US President Donald Trump said that the United States military is presently at its strongest level ever while citing an unprecedented rate of weapons stockpiling. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he spoke with military leaders of America, and it is the strongest military we have ever had. "We are stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before by our Country," the US President said in his post. Speaking further, Donald Trump also said that hopefully, they will never have to use the weapons. Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff on Steel and Aluminium May Hurt India’s Engineering Goods Exports, Says EEPC India.

Strongest Military We Have Ever Had, Donald Trump

JUST IN: President Trump says the US military is 'stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before' pic.twitter.com/bZuDRcSQnH — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 2, 2025

